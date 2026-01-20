Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

David Beckham’s former Manchester United team-mate speaks out on Brooklyn feud

Brooklyn Beckham hits out at family in explosive Instagram post as feud continues
  • A former team-mate of David Beckham’s has spoken out following son Brooklyn’s explosive statement about his family on Monday night.
  • Brooklyn called his parents “controlling” and that he has no wishes to reconcile with them.
  • John O’Kane, who played with David Beckham at Manchester United and also lived with the former England captain, posted a message on X with a picture of Brooklyn’s statement about his family.
  • O’Kane said: “I lived with Beckham for few years.. Let's just say he likes to be in TOTAL CONTROL and was OBSESSIVE on PERFECTION. If it took Brooklyn to say this and burn down the so-called perfect family. Brand Beckham should not come before your kids no matter what has happened!!”
  • Another post that followed, read: “This seems to have popped off.. A few things clear, Becks controlling/ OCD obsessiveness made him the footballer he was imo.. But whatever has happened with his son, he felt he had to say something .. and I STILL believe you do not disown your own children no matter what! But that's just me.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in