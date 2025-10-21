David Beckham reveals his favourite meal: ‘It’s one of those British comfort classics’
- Sir David Beckham has guest-edited a special edition of Country Life magazine, offering insights into his life in the Cotswolds.
- He credits director Guy Ritchie with helping him develop a profound love and understanding of the British countryside.
- Beckham shared a personal anecdote about his wife, Victoria, becoming emotional upon seeing their refurbished Cotswolds home for the first time.
- He revealed his favourite nostalgic British meal as mashed potato, liver, bacon and gravy, and his ultimate last meal would be pie, mash, liquor and jellied eels.
- The former England captain follows in the footsteps of royal family members who have previously taken the helm as guest editor for the publication.