David Beckham teased for ‘embarrassing’ trait by wife Victoria
- Victoria Beckham revealed her primary annoyance with her husband, Sir David Beckham.
- She finds his habit of arriving early for every event to be "embarrassing".
- During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Seth Cohen, she recounted an instance where they arrived at a party before the waiting staff.
- Victoria agreed with Cohen's humorous suggestion that, given Sir David's knighthood, they should now arrive late to events.