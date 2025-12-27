Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

David Bowie’s secret cancer battle revealed in new biography

David Bowie’s final performance
  • David Bowie hid his liver cancer from all but a select few before dying aged 69 in January 2016, a new biography reveals.
  • The rock star was diagnosed in 2014 and informed the cancer was inoperable in November 2015, which inspired his final album Blackstar and stage play Lazarus.
  • Bowie largely kept his illness private, but told Lazarus director Ivo van Hove and ‘Blackstar’ music video director Johan Renck.
  • He underwent chemotherapy while recording Blackstar, but hid his bald head with a cap.
  • The biography, Lazarus: The Second Coming of David Bowie, also claims Bowie suffered severe health issues for a decade before his death, including six heart attacks, and was “lucky to survive” a prior incident.
