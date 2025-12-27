David Bowie’s secret cancer battle revealed in new biography
- David Bowie hid his liver cancer from all but a select few before dying aged 69 in January 2016, a new biography reveals.
- The rock star was diagnosed in 2014 and informed the cancer was inoperable in November 2015, which inspired his final album Blackstar and stage play Lazarus.
- Bowie largely kept his illness private, but told Lazarus director Ivo van Hove and ‘Blackstar’ music video director Johan Renck.
- He underwent chemotherapy while recording Blackstar, but hid his bald head with a cap.
- The biography, Lazarus: The Second Coming of David Bowie, also claims Bowie suffered severe health issues for a decade before his death, including six heart attacks, and was “lucky to survive” a prior incident.