David Bowie’s childhood home set to open to the public
- David Bowie's childhood home in Bromley, south-east London, where he lived from age eight to 20 and wrote 'Space Oddity', is set to open to the public as an 'immersive experience'.
- The Heritage Of London Trust has acquired the property at 4 Plaistow Grove and plans to host creative workshops alongside public access.
- The house will be meticulously restored to its early 1960s appearance, guided by a never-before-seen archive and Geoffrey Marsh, co-curator of the V&A’s David Bowie Is exhibition.
- The project aims to tell Bowie's story and inspire a new generation, continuing his legacy of 'free creative experimentation' through workshops.
- Funding includes a £500,000 grant from the Jones Day Foundation, with a public fundraising campaign launching this month to support the initiative.