Rock legend tells fans it’s time to ‘hang up the platform shoes and skintight jeans’

David Coverdale in January 2020
David Coverdale in January 2020 (Getty Images for Warner Music)
  • David Coverdale, the 74-year-old frontman of Whitesnake, recently announced his retirement from music.
  • He stated it was time to "hang up his rock’n’roll platform shoes and skintight jeans" after over 50 years in the industry.
  • Coverdale's extensive career includes his tenure as singer for Deep Purple from 1973 to 1976 and forming Whitesnake in 1978.
  • He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Deep Purple in 2016 and collaborated with Jimmy Page on the 1993 album Coverdale-Page.
  • Whitesnake achieved significant success with hits like "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love", though their 2022 European farewell tour was cancelled due to health challenges.
