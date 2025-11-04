David Harbour says he would ‘change either everything or nothing’
- David Harbour spoke about the importance of learning from "mistakes" and "slip-ups" in his first interview since his divorce from Lily Allen.
- Allen's new album, West End Girl, released after their 2024 divorce, explores themes of cheating, gaslighting, and sex addiction.
- Harbour stated he would "change either everything or nothing" about his past, viewing pain and errors as crucial for personal growth and artistic expression.
- He expressed a desire for "complex and rich" projects in the next 50 years, alongside personal goals of loving and nurturing others.
- The Brooklyn townhouse he shared with Allen, referenced in her album, recently went on the market for $8m, and Harbour will reprise his role in the final season of Stranger Things later this month.