BBC under pressure to axe Would I Lie to You? Christmas special

Sky reporter swears live on air while discussing David Walliams
  • Comedian David Walliams was dropped by publisher HarperCollins this week following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards young women.
  • Walliams's spokesperson says he “strongly denies” the claims and was not informed about or party to an investigation by HarperCollins.
  • The BBC is now facing pressure to remove its 'Would I Lie to You? At Christmas' special, featuring Walliams, from its festive schedule.
  • A BBC spokesperson confirmed no changes would be made to the festive schedule, but said there are no future projects directly involving Walliams.
  • This follows previous controversies, including his departure from 'Britain's Got Talent' after “disrespectful comments”.
