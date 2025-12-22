Children’s book festival drops David Walliams after alleged inappropriate behaviour
- David Walliams has been removed from the Waterstones Children's Book Festival in Dundee after his publisher HarperCollins dropped him last week.
- The decision follows allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards young women, with former publishing employees reportedly advised to work in pairs when meeting him.
- Walliams's spokesperson strongly denies the claims and states he was not informed about or party to any investigation by HarperCollins.
- This incident follows his departure from Britain's Got Talent in 2022 after making obscene comments about contestants, for which he later settled a lawsuit with the production company.
- Earlier this year, Walliams also faced criticism for making two Nazi salutes during a recording of the BBC show Would I Lie to You?, which were subsequently edited out of the broadcast.