Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Davina McCall undergoes surgery after breast cancer diagnosis

Davina McCall reveals breast cancer diagnosis after finding lump five weeks ago
  • TV presenter Davina McCall has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump a few weeks ago.
  • She underwent a successful lumpectomy nearly three weeks ago, with clear margins and lymph nodes, indicating early detection.
  • McCall will receive five days of radiotherapy in January as an “insurance policy” to prevent recurrence.
  • She shared her diagnosis publicly to encourage others to “get checked” regularly and not to postpone ultrasounds, especially for dense breasts.
  • This diagnosis follows her surgery last year to remove a benign brain tumour, and she thanked the Royal Marsden Hospital and her partner for their support.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in