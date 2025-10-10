Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marvel star wanted to make cameo in DC TV series

Deadpool & Wolverine trailer
  • James Gunn revealed that Ryan Reynolds was interested in making a cameo as Marvel superhero Deadpool in the season two finale of the DC Comics show Peacemaker.
  • The proposed cameo would have involved Deadpool appearing behind one of the alternate dimension doors in Peacemaker's Quantum Unfolding Chamber.
  • Gunn discussed the idea with Reynolds, who was keen, but acknowledged that significant hurdles would have needed to be overcome due to the separate production studios, Warner Bros and Disney.
  • Gunn also confirmed that he is not currently planning a third season of Peacemaker, as his focus is on expanding the wider rebooted DC Universe.
  • Despite the success of Deadpool and Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds is not currently attached to any further Deadpool projects.
