Debra Messing slammed for ‘Islamophobic’ posts about Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani's victory speech in full after winning NYC mayoral election
  • Debra Messing is facing intense criticism for sharing offensive social media posts targeting Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani.
  • Messing, who is Jewish and a staunch advocate for Israel, took issue with Mamdani's pro-Palestine rhetoric, reposting content that critics labelled Islamophobic.
  • Her Instagram Stories included graphics calling a vote for Mamdani a “vote for New-York-Stan” and referring to him as an “Actual Communist Jihadist.”
  • Mamdani swept to victory to become New York City’s new mayor with 50.4 percent of the vote, making him the city's first Muslim and Indian American mayor and its youngest in generations.
  • Social media users widely condemned Messing's remarks, with some pointing out her past criticism of Trump, who had previously admitted to having a “crush” on her.
