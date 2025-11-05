Debra Messing criticised for ‘Islamophobic’ posts about New York City’s new mayor
- Actress Debra Messing faced significant criticism for sharing what critics deemed "Islamophobic" social media posts targeting Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani.
- Messing, a staunch advocate for Israel, expressed her disapproval of Mamdani's pro-Palestine stance during the election campaign.
- Her Instagram Stories included graphics calling Mamdani an "Actual Communist Jihadist" and reposted content referring to him as "Osama bin Mamdani".
- Despite Messing's opposition, Mamdani secured victory, becoming New York City’s new mayor with 50.4 per cent of the vote.
- Mamdani's win makes him the city's first Muslim and Indian American mayor, and its youngest in generations, at 34 years old.