Locations of five Demi Lovato concerts cancelled to ‘protect health’

  • Demi Lovato has cancelled five concerts and postponed the start date of her upcoming It’s Not That Deep tour.
  • The singer announced on Instagram Story that the tour, originally set to begin on 8 April, will now kick off on 13 April in Orlando, Florida.
  • Concerts in Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Denver have been cut from the schedule.
  • Lovato stated the changes were necessary to "protect her health" and allow more time to "rest and rehearse," citing that she had overextended herself.
  • Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or AXS will receive refunds, while those who used third-party resellers must contact their respective platforms.
