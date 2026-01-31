Trailblazer of 1970s TV dies of cancer
- Grady Demond Wilson, best known for his role as Lamont Sanford in the 1970s sitcom Sanford and Son, has passed away at the age of 79.
- Wilson, known as Demond Wilson professionally, died on Friday morning at his home in Palm Springs, California, due to complications from an unknown type of cancer.
- His career began at a young age, including dancing on Broadway and acting at Harlem's Apollo Theater, before serving in the Vietnam War.
- He made history alongside Redd Foxx on Sanford and Son, paving the way for other Black actors on television, and later appeared in films and became an ordained minister.
- Wilson was married to Cicely Johnston since 1974, with whom he had six children, and he also founded the Restoration House of America to help former inmates.
