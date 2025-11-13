Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser trailer released as Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite

First Look At The Devil Wears Prada 2
  • A new trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been released, featuring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
  • The trailer shows Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, and Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs, reuniting in the fictional Runway magazine office.
  • This reunion takes place almost 20 years after the original film's release.
  • Meryl Streep commented on Instagram about the sequel, stating, "It's been long enough."
  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for release in UK and US cinemas on 1 May 2026.
