Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway return in trailer for highly anticipated sequel
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for release on 1 May 2026, nearly two decades after the original film.
- Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci are all reprising their roles in the sequel.
- The plot sees Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly reuniting, with Miranda's fashion magazine, ‘Runway’, facing industry decline and needing advertising support.
- New cast members include Lady Gaga, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and Kenneth Branagh, among others.
- Fan reactions have emerged regarding Miranda's apparent lack of memory towards Andy and Emily, sparking debate over whether it signifies dementia or a power play.
