Icon of Indian cinema who starred in more than 300 films dies, aged 89

Salman Khan & SRK Rush to Hospital | Dharmendra’s Health Update
  • Veteran Indian actor Dharmendra has died at the age of 89, with his death confirmed by Indian news agency IANS and mourned by filmmaker Karan Johar.
  • He had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after complaining of respiratory issues.
  • Fondly known as the 'He-Man of Bollywood', Dharmendra leaves behind a cinematic legacy spanning over six decades and more than 300 films, including iconic roles in 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke'.
  • His significant contributions to Indian cinema were recognised with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, in 2012.
  • Dharmendra is survived by his first wife Prakash Kaur and their four children, and his second wife Hema Malini and their two daughters.
