Diane Keaton’s cause of death revealed

Diane Keaton shares 'beautiful' moment in final Instagram video
  • Hollywood star Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79 in California, with her family confirming the cause of death as pneumonia following a “sudden” decline in health.
  • Her family expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and requested donations to animal shelters or homeless charities in her memory, reflecting two causes she was passionate about.
  • Keaton, born in 1946, rose to prominence through her roles in The Godfather films and her collaborations with Woody Allen, for which she won an Academy Award for Annie Hall.
  • Throughout her career, she received multiple Oscar nominations and engaged in diverse projects, including independent films, photography, and a documentary about death.
  • She was also known for controversially defending Woody Allen against allegations of abuse, stating her continued belief in him.
