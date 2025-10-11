The Godfather and Hollywood icon Diane Keaton dies aged 79
- Oscar-winning actor Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79 in California, after her family confirmed the news to People magazine.
- No cause of death has been confirmed, and The Independent has contacted her representatives for comment.
- Keaton's extensive career spanned five decades, with her breakthrough role as Kay Adams in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.
- She was also known for her starring performances in films such as Annie Hall, The First Wives Club, Something’s Gotta Give, and Book Club.
- Her acting career began on Broadway, including roles in Hair and Play It Again, Sam, for which she received a Tony nomination.