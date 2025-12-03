Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cherished Diane Keaton possession put on sale just months after her death

Diane Keaton shares 'beautiful' moment in final Instagram video
  • Diane Keaton's cherished Los Angeles home has been listed for $26.9 million, nearly two months after her death in October at the age of 79.
  • The Oscar-winning actress, who died from pneumonia, originally purchased the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom property in 2011 for $4.7 million.
  • Keaton, known as a seasoned house flipper, spent eight years personally renovating the 9,206-square-foot brick home into her 'dream home'.
  • The property, located in Sullivan Canyon, was the subject of her bestselling 2017 book, 'The House that Pinterest Built', and features a unique blend of industrial steel and ranch-style elements.
  • The home, which includes a library, a separate guest house, and an in-ground pool, had previously been on the market for $29 million before being relisted.
