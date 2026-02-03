How to watch Diane Sawyer’s Turpin children interview
- A new special on the Turpin case is airing Feb. 3, hosted by legendary TV anchor Diane Sawyer.
- The Turpins: A New House of Horror – A Diane Sawyer Special Event will premiere at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, and the one-hour interview will be available the following day on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The Turpin family first made headlines in 2018, when 13 siblings were rescued from abusive conditions in their family home in southern California.
- Then aged between two and 29, the Turpin children were starved, locked out of their homes and shackled to their beds as punishment for weeks, and at times, even months. They lived in squalor and 12 of the 13 children were found malnourished, and sexually and physically abused.
- Sawyer interviewed two Turpin siblings in 2021. The latest special will include three Turpin siblings, James, Jolinda and Julissa Turpin, who are speaking out for the first time about their experience in the foster care system as they faced more abuse and horrible conditions.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks