Dick Van Dyke reveals surprising secret to a long life

Dick Van Dyke appears on the Today Show ahead of his 100th birthday
  • Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke, celebrated for roles in films like Mary Poppins, is approaching his 100th birthday on December 13.
  • He attributes his remarkable longevity and consistently “brighter outlook” to avoiding anger and hate, believing these emotions consume a person.
  • Despite nearing a century, Van Dyke remains active, having recently released a new book titled 100 Rules For Living To 100.
  • He maintains a youthful spirit, stating he feels “about 13” and never wakes up in a bad mood.
  • Van Dyke is not concerned with personal remembrance, but rather the enduring joy his work brings, particularly the music from his iconic films.
