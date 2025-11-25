Dick Van Dyke reveals surprising secret to a long life
- Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke, celebrated for roles in films like Mary Poppins, is approaching his 100th birthday on December 13.
- He attributes his remarkable longevity and consistently “brighter outlook” to avoiding anger and hate, believing these emotions consume a person.
- Despite nearing a century, Van Dyke remains active, having recently released a new book titled 100 Rules For Living To 100.
- He maintains a youthful spirit, stating he feels “about 13” and never wakes up in a bad mood.
- Van Dyke is not concerned with personal remembrance, but rather the enduring joy his work brings, particularly the music from his iconic films.