Legendary actor, 99, makes quip about forthcoming 100th birthday

Dick Van Dyke Shares His Secret To Staying Fit At 99
  • Dick Van Dyke, aged 99, is approaching his 100th birthday on 13 December, a milestone he recently discussed at a charity event in Malibu, California.
  • He light-heartedly joked about the prospect of not reaching 100 and expressed regret at not having taken better care of himself, quipping, 'It'd be funny if I didn't make it'.
  • Van Dyke credited his wife of 13 years, Arlene Silver, for his well-being, stating he 'didn't do anything right' otherwise.
  • He acknowledged the 'curse' of outliving most of his contemporaries and losing many friends, including Ed Asner, with whom he had planned a remake of 'The Odd Couple'.
  • Despite these losses, Van Dyke maintains a positive outlook on life and expressed no fear of dying, stating he feels he will 'be alright'.
