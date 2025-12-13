Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dick Van Dyke reflects on turning 100

Dick Van Dyke with his wife, Arlene Silver
Dick Van Dyke with his wife, Arlene Silver (Getty Images)
  • Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke is celebrating his 100th birthday, expressing a desire to live beyond this significant milestone.
  • Renowned for iconic roles in films such as Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, he was born on 13 December 1925.
  • His extensive career includes a Tony Award for Bye Bye Birdie and starring roles in The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis: Murder.
  • Van Dyke, who still attempts to dance, is being honoured with celebrations including a flash mob in Malibu, where he resides.
  • He is also the subject of a new documentary and has released a book titled 100 Rules For Living To 100: An Optimist’s Guide To A Happy Life.
