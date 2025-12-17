Dick Van Dyke’s wife Arlene Silver says she is being stalked near her home
- Arlene Silver, wife of actor Dick Van Dyke, has claimed she is being stalked around Malibu, where she lives.
- Silver revealed in an Instagram livestream that a male individual has been following her for a couple of months, often appearing outside her yoga class.
- She believes the stalker is connected to her husband's recent interviews promoting his documentary, 'Dick Van Dyke 100th Celebration'.
- Silver expressed feeling uncomfortable and plans to report the individual to the police, noting her husband's concern for her safety.
- She highlighted the difficulty of the situation, as her yoga class is her only time away from her husband, for whom she is the sole caretaker.