Familiar face returns to Emmerdale for dramatic new storyline
- Caroline Harker is returning to Emmerdale to reprise her role as Doctor Todd.
- Doctor Todd, who first appeared more than a year ago, is the boss of trainee doctor Jacob Sugden.
- The ITV soap will introduce a new storyline focusing on workplace bullying; Doctor Todd is expected to find fault and criticise Jacob, creating significant pressure for him.
- The narrative will explore Jacob's struggle to manage his work-life balance under his overbearing superior.
- Harker is an experienced actor who has also appeared in The Madness of King George, Middlemarch, Foyle's War, and A Touch of Frost.
