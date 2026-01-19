Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dolly Parton recognized with huge honor on her 80th birthday

The country music star received the honor after a difficult year
The country music star received the honor after a difficult year (Getty Images)
  • Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has officially designated January 19, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day, coinciding with the country music icon's 80th birthday.
  • The proclamation honors Parton's extensive career in music and pop culture, which has spanned over six decades.
  • It also acknowledges her significant philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Dollywood Foundation and the Imagination Library, which distributes millions of free books to children globally.
  • Ahead of her birthday, Parton released a new version of her song Light of a Clear Blue Morning featuring Queen Latifah, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, and Miley Cyrus, with proceeds benefiting pediatric cancer research.
  • Despite recent personal challenges, including health issues and the passing of her husband, Parton is scheduled to resume her stage performances in September.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in