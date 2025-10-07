Dolly Parton’s sister makes plea to fans after singer’s recent health problems
- Dolly Parton's sister, Freida Parton, has publicly requested prayers for the country singer amid her ongoing health issues.
- Dolly, aged 79, announced last month that she had postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency to undergo a series of medical procedures.
- In a statement, Dolly joked about needing a '100,000-mile check-up' but stressed the importance of being at her best for her fans.
- Freida Parton's Facebook post, shared via the Nashville Tennessean, urged fans worldwide to become 'prayer warriors' for her sister.
- This news follows a difficult period for Dolly, whose husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, passed away earlier this year at 82.