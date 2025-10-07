Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dolly Parton’s sister makes plea to fans after singer’s recent health problems

Video Player Placeholder
Miley Cyrus reveals Dolly Parton's advice as she reflects on wardrobe malfunction
  • Dolly Parton's sister, Freida Parton, has publicly requested prayers for the country singer amid her ongoing health issues.
  • Dolly, aged 79, announced last month that she had postponed her upcoming Las Vegas residency to undergo a series of medical procedures.
  • In a statement, Dolly joked about needing a '100,000-mile check-up' but stressed the importance of being at her best for her fans.
  • Freida Parton's Facebook post, shared via the Nashville Tennessean, urged fans worldwide to become 'prayer warriors' for her sister.
  • This news follows a difficult period for Dolly, whose husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, passed away earlier this year at 82.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in