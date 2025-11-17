Dolly Parton misses awards ceremony weeks after health speculation
- Dolly Parton missed receiving her honorary Oscar in person at the 16th Academy Governors Awards, with her publicist citing a scheduling conflict.
- The 79-year-old singer accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award via a pre-recorded video, expressing gratitude and reflecting on her upbringing.
- Concerns about Parton's health arose after she postponed her Las Vegas residency and her sister requested prayers for her well-being.
- Parton clarified that her health issues were due to not taking care of herself following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March, assuring fans she was now 'better than ever'.
- This honorary Oscar marks Parton's first statuette, moving her closer to achieving EGOT status.