Dolly Parton gives health update in Instagram video
- Dolly Parton reassured fans about her health, stating "I ain’t dead yet" in an Instagram video after her sister Freida sparked concerns by asking for prayers.
- Parton admitted to having "some problems" and undergoing treatments, attributing some issues to neglecting her health following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, earlier this year.
- Her sister Freida later clarified that Dolly was "a little under the weather" and reportedly has kidney stones, emphasising she only sought prayers and did not mean to cause alarm.
- Parton had previously postponed her Las Vegas residency, originally scheduled for last month, due to health challenges requiring "a few procedures" which she jokingly called her "100,000-mile check-up."
- The country music icon's Las Vegas residency has been rescheduled to take place from 17 to 26 September 2026.