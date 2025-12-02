Donald Trump failing to acknowledge World AIDS Day is ‘absurd’, says Madonna
- Popstar Madonna criticised the Donald Trump administration's decision not to acknowledge World AIDS Day, describing it as "ridiculous" and "absurd".
- The US State Department reportedly instructed employees to avoid using federal funding for commemorations, ending a decades-long tradition of government recognition.
- Madonna expressed her outrage on Instagram, citing personal losses to AIDS and emphasising the ongoing impact of the disease and the lack of a cure.
- She pledged to continue honouring World AIDS Day, highlighting her long-standing advocacy for AIDS awareness.
- A State Department spokesperson defended the policy, stating that "an awareness day is not a strategy" and that efforts focus on direct engagement with foreign governments.