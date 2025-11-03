Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Legendary singer who worked with Elvis dead at 78

Donna Jean Godchaux performed backing vocals on hits including Elvis Presley’s ‘Suspicious Minds’ and Percy Sledge’s ‘When A Man Loves a Woman’
Donna Jean Godchaux performed backing vocals on hits including Elvis Presley’s ‘Suspicious Minds’ and Percy Sledge’s ‘When A Man Loves a Woman’ (Roger Gupta/CC BY-SA 2.0)
  • Singer Donna Jean Godchaux, best known for her work with the Grateful Dead in the 1970s, has died at the age of 78.
  • She passed away at a hospice facility in Nashville following a lengthy struggle with cancer.
  • Godchaux was a prominent backing vocalist for the Grateful Dead during their 1970s era.
  • Her vocal contributions also featured on classic hits including Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds”.
  • She also performed backing vocals on Percy Sledge’s iconic song “When A Man Loves a Woman”.
