BBC doctor denies claims he’s been sacked from daytime show
- TV medic Dr Ranj has denied claims he was sacked from BBC's Morning Live, stating he is currently "unable" to appear on the show.
- His absence is due to ongoing collaborations with various brands, which require him to adhere to specific "on-screen editorial guidelines".
- Dr Ranj clarified that he has not fallen out with anyone and hopes to return to Morning Live once his brand work concludes.
- He also revealed he has paused his licence to practise and no longer works for the NHS after 20 years, seeking new challenges and pursuing other dreams.
- Despite this, he remains a fully registered doctor and is not in any trouble with medical authorities.
