Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

BBC doctor denies claims he’s been sacked from daytime show

‘Morning Live’ hosts issue clarification after being called out over advice
  • TV medic Dr Ranj has denied claims he was sacked from BBC's Morning Live, stating he is currently "unable" to appear on the show.
  • His absence is due to ongoing collaborations with various brands, which require him to adhere to specific "on-screen editorial guidelines".
  • Dr Ranj clarified that he has not fallen out with anyone and hopes to return to Morning Live once his brand work concludes.
  • He also revealed he has paused his licence to practise and no longer works for the NHS after 20 years, seeking new challenges and pursuing other dreams.
  • Despite this, he remains a fully registered doctor and is not in any trouble with medical authorities.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in