Outcome of Drake’s lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar track revealed
- Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) has been dismissed by a judge.
- The Canadian rapper had sued UMG, accusing them of spreading a 'false and malicious narrative' about him being a paedophile through Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.
- UMG filed a motion to dismiss, labelling Drake's claims as 'groundless and indeed ridiculous'.
- US District Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled that the allegedly defamatory statements in 'Not Like Us' were 'nonactionable opinion'.
- The judge concluded that a 'reasonable listener could not have concluded that 'Not Like Us' was conveying objective facts about Drake'.