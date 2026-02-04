Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pop star opens up about estranged relationship with father he never met

Blue singer Duncan James pictured in 2021
Blue singer Duncan James pictured in 2021 (Getty Images)
  • Duncan James, from the boyband Blue, has opened up about his estranged relationship with his late father, whom he never met.
  • His father left his mother before James was born, and he was raised by a single parent.
  • James spoke to his father for the first and only time at age 25, but shortly after, his father sold a story about their conversation to a tabloid.
  • This act of betrayal led James to decide against meeting his father, who was later found dead in his home in Portugal.
  • James expressed feelings of guilt over his father's death and acknowledged that the experience contributed to his ongoing “daddy issues”.
