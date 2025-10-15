Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Christopher Nolan says this star has given year’s best performance

Christopher Nolan has praised Dwayne Johnson’s performance in The Smashing Machine
Christopher Nolan has praised Dwayne Johnson’s performance in The Smashing Machine
  • Christopher Nolan has highly praised Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's performance in the upcoming film The Smashing Machine, calling it "incredible" and "heartbreaking".
  • The Oppenheimer director stated he doesn't believe there will be a better performance this year or in most other years.
  • Johnson portrays MMA fighter and UFC pioneer Mark Kerr in the film, undergoing a significant physical transformation including facial prosthetics and a reported 60-pound weight loss.
  • The actor expressed a desire to make more "meaningful" films that explore humanity and struggle, but confirmed he will not abandon blockbuster productions.
  • Johnson's performance is widely expected to receive an Oscar nomination, with Nolan's endorsement providing a significant boost to his campaign.
