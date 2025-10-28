Former DWTS dancer criticizes Jan Ravnik’s casting: ‘There’s zero foundation’
- Maks Chmerkovskiy, a former professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars, has publicly questioned the qualifications of new professional dancer Jan Ravnik.
- Chmerkovskiy criticized Ravnik's lack of ballroom training and technique, stating he had “no business being a pro” on the show.
- Ravnik's background includes being a backup dancer for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and performing with other pop artists.
- Chmerkovskiy's wife, Peta Murgatroyd, suggested Ravnik was hired primarily due to his association with Taylor Swift, despite not being a ballroom specialist.
- Ravnik and his celebrity partner, Jen Affleck, are set to perform a contemporary dance to a Taylor Swift song in the upcoming Halloween-themed episode.