Dancing with the Stars frontrunner suffers injury ahead of finale

Top 20 Best Dancing with the Stars Winners
  • The Dancing With the Stars season finale is scheduled to crown a winner tonight, with one couple set to receive the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
  • Five couples remain in contention: Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa; reality TV personality Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach; actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten; wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson; and social media influencer Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy.
  • Robert Irwin's partner, Witney Carson, disclosed that he suffered a rib injury just hours before the live finale.
  • During the finale, each couple will perform three routines: a Judges’ Choice dance, an Instant Dance and a Freestyle routine, with viewer votes combined with judges' scores determining the victor.
  • The finale will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and will be available for streaming on Hulu starting on Wednesday.
