Why Celebrity Race Across the World pair had to withdraw from the final
- Thursday night saw the screening of the Celebrity Race Across the World 2025 finale.
- On the final leg, the teams had to make it to the final checkpoint: Peninsula de La Guajira in Colombia.
- Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie had to withdraw from the race early in the final leg.
- The pair fell too far behind and only had 10% of their budget remaining, meaning they couldn’t complete the race.
- Roman and Harleymoon Kemp won the series, reaching the final checkpoint just two minutes ahead of DJ Tyler West and actor and singer Molly Rainford.
- Broadcaster Anita Rani and her dad Bal finished third six hours later.