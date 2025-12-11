Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Celebrity Race Across the World pair had to withdraw from the final

Celebrity Race Across the World winner revealed
  • Thursday night saw the screening of the Celebrity Race Across the World 2025 finale.
  • On the final leg, the teams had to make it to the final checkpoint: Peninsula de La Guajira in Colombia.
  • Derry Girls actor Dylan Llewellyn and his mum Jackie had to withdraw from the race early in the final leg.
  • The pair fell too far behind and only had 10% of their budget remaining, meaning they couldn’t complete the race.
  • Roman and Harleymoon Kemp won the series, reaching the final checkpoint just two minutes ahead of DJ Tyler West and actor and singer Molly Rainford.
  • Broadcaster Anita Rani and her dad Bal finished third six hours later.

