EastEnders stars raise money for crew member involved in severe accident

  • EastEnders actor Jake Wood has launched an urgent fundraising appeal for a BBC crew member named Connor.
  • Connor, an electrician on the popular soap, suffered a severe accident in Colombia over Christmas, falling 11 storeys from a building roof.
  • He spent nine days in a coma and is currently in critical condition in intensive care at a Colombian hospital.
  • The GoFundMe appeal aims to cover his extensive medical bills and facilitate his return home to the UK.
  • The fundraising effort has already amassed over £23,000 towards its £26,000 target, with donations from Wood and other EastEnders cast members.
