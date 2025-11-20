Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

EastEnders confirms special New Year’s Day episode with huge twist

Eastenders 40th anniversary trailer
  • EastEnders will broadcast a unique flashforward episode on New Year's Day, transporting viewers to 2027.
  • The 30-minute special will focus on long-running character Max Branning, played by Jake Wood, and the significant consequences for his family.
  • Executive producer Ben Wadey stated this is the first time the show has aired an entire flashforward episode, promising high drama in Walford throughout 2026.
  • The episode aims to raise questions about Max's predicaments, with producers hinting that “all is not what it seems”.
  • This innovative storytelling follows a previous flashforward scene in February 2023, which teased the 2023 Christmas Day storyline.
