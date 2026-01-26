EastEnders star revealed to have a famous father
- Former EastEnders actor Jack Ryder has revealed his father is a rockstar whose band had several chart hits in the 1980s.
- Ryder's father, Jeremy Allan Ryder, known by his stage name Jack Hues, fronted the new wave band Wang Chung.
- Wang Chung's 1986 hit 'Everybody Have Fun Tonight' reached number two in the US and number one in Canada, and they also contributed to The Breakfast Club soundtrack and made the score for1985 thriller To Live and Die in LA.
- Ryder, who played Jamie Mitchell from 1998 to 2002, admitted he found the 'frenzy' of being a heartthrob difficult to deal with.
- Since leaving the soap, Ryder has carved out a successful career in theatre directing, including West End productions, and has also written a children's book.