Beloved EastEnders character returns after two decades

  • Actor Joel Beckett is set to reprise his role as Jake Moon in the BBC soap EastEnders for a "short stint", with his return airing next month.
  • Jake Moon was previously believed to have been killed off-screen in 2006, and his family in Albert Square is currently unaware he is alive.
  • Beckett expressed "real joy" at returning to the Square, noting that Jake had been "alive and well" and his storyline would involve "unexpected directions with real twists and turns".
  • An EastEnders spokesman revealed Jake returns seeking answers about events that transpired at Christmas, which will lead him to question a loved one and learn a different version of events.
  • Executive producer Ben Wadey stated that Jake's return will be a significant shock for many, particularly concerning what he uncovers about the Christmas storyline.
