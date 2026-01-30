EastEnders announces return of a previously killed off character
- EastEnders character Jake Moon, previously believed to have been killed off-screen in 2006, is making a return to the BBC soap.
- Actor Joel Beckett, who portrays Jake, will come back for a 'short stint' after a brief appearance in September 2024.
- Jake Moon will reunite with his cousin Alfie Moon, played by Shane Richie, for the first time in 20 years.
- His return is motivated by a search for answers about recent Christmas events, which will lead him to question the woman he loves.
- The storyline promises unexpected directions, twists, and shocks for viewers as Jake uncovers a different version of events.
