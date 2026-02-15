EastEnders icon to make dramatic return in coming months
- Ross Kemp is set to reprise his iconic role as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders for a short stint this spring.
- Grant's return is prompted by his estranged son Mark, marking their first reunion since Mark discovered his true parentage.
- The storyline will also intertwine with the deteriorating health of long-time family friend Nigel, promising explosive drama.
- Kemp expressed his delight at returning, noting the personal significance of Nigel's dementia storyline due to a close family connection.
- This will be Grant's first appearance since February 2025, when he briefly returned for the show's 40th anniversary.
