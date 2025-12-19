Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ed Sheeran says major milestone prompted unhealthy lifestyle overhaul

Ed Sheeran says he's 'achieved enough' now
  • Ed Sheeran has credited fatherhood with prompting significant lifestyle changes and encouraging him to make better decisions.
  • The singer stated that becoming a parent motivated him to be a responsible dad and to improve his physical and mental well-being.
  • Sheeran, who has two children with his wife Cherry Seaborn, described his previous lifestyle as unhealthy, involving pizza, beer, and smoking.
  • He cited rapper Stormzy's rigorous training regime as a 'catalyst' for his own fitness journey, which includes reformer pilates.
  • Sheeran linked wellness directly to mental health, reflecting on feeling 'gross' during his unhealthy 20s.
