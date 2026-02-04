Tributes paid to ‘gracious’ EastEnders actor Elizabeth Kelly after death aged 104
- Elizabeth Kelly, a prolific soap actor known for her roles in EastEnders, Coronation Street, and Emmerdale, has died at the age of 104.
- Kelly passed away peacefully of old age in Scarborough on 31 December 2025, according to a statement from her agent, Scott Marshall Partners.
- She was best known for portraying Auntie Nellie, Pauline Fowler's relative, in EastEnders from 1993 to 1998, with a brief return in 2000.
- Her extensive career spanned decades, including early appearances in Coronation Street in 1971, a role as Edith Weatherall in Emmerdale, and parts in Grange Hill, Heartbeat, and The Bill.
- EastEnders paid tribute to Kelly, remembering her for her warmth and kindness, while a local priest, Father Eddie Gubbins, described her as a 'beautiful lady and very gracious'.
