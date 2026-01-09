‘Trailblazing’ TV chef, 49, dies 10 years after cancer diagnosis
- Elle Simone Scott, the first Black woman to be a regular host on the PBS show America's Test Kitchen, has died at the age of 49.
- The Detroit-born chef and food stylist passed away on 5 January from ovarian cancer, having been first diagnosed with stage 1 of the disease in 2016.
- Her death was announced by fellow chef Carla Hall, who described Scott as a "friend, a force, and a trailblazer" who showed "excellence, generosity, and deep love for food and community."
- Scott founded SheChef in 2013, a mentoring and networking organisation dedicated to supporting women of colour in the culinary industry.
- Hall's tribute highlighted Scott's significant impact at America's Test Kitchen, where she helped open doors for Black women in food media and used her platform to advocate and educate during her cancer battle.