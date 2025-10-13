Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elliot Page reflects on reuniting with director Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan’s next movie unveiled as Greek epic adaptation — and it already has a release date
  • Elliot Page is reuniting with director Christopher Nolan for his upcoming epic film, The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer’s Greek poem.
  • Page, who previously starred in Nolan's 2010 film Inception, expressed excitement about working with the director again.
  • He noted that being more comfortable in himself since transitioning makes these projects more enjoyable and allows him to be more present on set.
  • The Odyssey boasts a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron.
  • The film is set to be the first commercial feature ever shot entirely using IMAX cameras, a challenge Nolan presented to IMAX chief Rich Gelfond.
